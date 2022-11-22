Broward sheriff asks for help to find 5 men who carjacked elderly man at Lauderdale Lakes gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify and find a group of five men who carjacked an 82-year-old man earlier this month at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station.

Video of the Nov. 5 attack at the RaceTrac store, located at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd., was captured on surveillance cameras and released Tuesday by investigators.

The victim, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries during the theft of his car, officials said in a written statement.

According to police, the group of men were seen talking to the victim after he drove into the gas station. One of the men told the victim a taillight on his red Volkswagen Jetta was broken.

As the man got out of his car, one of the men got behind the steering wheel and was attempting to drive away from the scene.

Police said the man tried to pull the suspect out of the car but was pushed to the ground.

The five suspects in the Nov. 5, 2022 carjacking were caught on a surveillance camera in the moments before the vehicle was stolen. Fort Lauderdale Sheriff's Office

Police later recovered the vehicle in Fort Lauderdale but are still searching for the suspects, one of whom had a noticeable limp in his leg, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Fort Lauderdale deputies at 954-321-4233.