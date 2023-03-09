Arrest made in burglary of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes' truck

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in connection to the burglary of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes' truck.

Christian Cabello-Diaz, 25, has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

According to police, Cabello-Diaz used a shovel as a prying tool, jamming it into the window of the truck, which was parked in front of the commissioner's district office. Nothing was stolen from the truck but there was damage to the window and the seal.

Police were able to identify Cabello-Diaz as their suspect after viewing the surveillance video and analyzing fingerprints from the scene.

The truck burglary happened a week after someone broke into Reyes' city hall office. On Monday, February 27, the commissioner's desk was found with open drawers, papers scattered, and several pictures were face down

On Thursday, Reyes is expected to put forward a resolution that requests increased security, including an expansion of the security camera system, both inside and outside city hall.