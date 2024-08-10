Arraez's RBI groundout in 10th lifts surging Padres to 9-8 win over Marlins

San Diego Padres' David Peralta scores on a single hit by Ha-Seong Kim during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Luis Arraez had two hits and drove in three runs, including a go-ahead RBI groundout in the 10th inning, and the surging San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 9-8 on Saturday.

David Peralta singled twice and doubled for the Padres, who have won seven straight and 16 of their last 18 games. San Diego clinched its eighth consecutive series and has won 17 of 21 on the road.

"It's a privilege to manage a game like that with the club we have," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "The desire, the ability to compete, and the dedication to playing the game right — that's what it's all about."

Ha-Seong Kim drew a leadoff walk against reliever John McMillon (0-1) to start the winning rally. Kyle Higashioka's sacrifice bunt advanced Kim and automatic runner Tyler Wade before Luis Arraez hit a soft grounder to first baseman Jonah Bride that scored Wade.

Arraez is 4 for 11 in the first two games of the series against his former club. He won the NL batting title with Miami last season before being traded to San Diego on May 4.

"They were very challenging at-bats, they know me well," Arraez said in Spanish. "You always wait for an opportunity to do something well."

Robert Suarez (7-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the win, with 11 of his 15 pitches reaching 100 mph.

"The main thing is being healthy but also the hard work and preparation you do," Suárez said. "Thankfully, you are seeing the results."

Miami Marlins' Vidal Brujan watches after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Miami's Derek Hill reached on a leadoff bunt single against reliever Tanner Scott in the bottom of the 10th, advancing automatic runner Vidal Bruján to third. After pinch hitter Cristian Pache popped out, Xavier Edwards hit a grounder to third baseman Manny Machado, who threw Bruján out at home. Acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, Scott struck out Jake Burger for his 19th save.

"Our group is very united and that is the key as to why things are going great," Arraez said. "There is not one rotten apple on this team."

The Marlins have lost five of six and three straight in extra innings.

Jackson Merrill's two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 7-all.

Peralta followed with a double and Kim's sacrifice bunt advanced pinch runner Bryce Johnson to third. Arraez's two-out infield single scored Johnson and to put the Padres ahead.

Miami tied it in the bottom half on Burger's solo blast, his 21st homer and 11th since the All-Star break.

"It fired me up," Burger said of his homer. "I gave a couple of fist bumps. You almost blacked out in those situations."

The Marlins sent 12 to the plate and scored six runs in the fifth for a 7-3 lead. Jesús Sánchez and Otto López hit two-run doubles against Padres starter Matt Waldron and reliever Jeremiah Estrada. Hill added a sacrifice fly and Jhonny Pereda followed with a run-scoring single.

Shildt praised reliever Jhony Brito, who ended Miami's rally by getting the last out in the fifth and pitched two additional scoreless innings. The former Yankee was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

"Don't forget Jhony Brito in this equation. He kept it right there," Shildt said. "Huge, effective job by Jhony to set us up for the later use of our guys."

The Padres loaded the bases on three consecutive singles to start the seventh against reliever Declan Cronin. Arraez then hit an RBI groundout before Cronin hit Jurickson Profar with a pitch. Jake Cronenworth followed with an RBI fielder's choice to get San Diego within 7-5.

Marlins starter Roddery Muñoz gave up six hits and struck out three in five innings of three-run ball.

Waldron was lifted after 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander allowed five runs and five hits, walked two and struck out five.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: OF PJ Morlando, the club's No. 1 selection in this year's draft, will miss the rest of the season because of a lumbar stress reaction. The 19-year Morlando began his professional career with Single-A Jupiter.

UP NEXT

RHP Dylan Cease (11-8, 3.40) will start the series finale for the Padres on Sunday, while RHP Max Meyer (2-2, 5.10) gets the start for the Marlins.