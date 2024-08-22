Armored van carrying money robbed in Miami-Dade County, FBI investigates

MIAMI — An investigation is underway after an armored van was robbed in southwest Miami-Dade County on Thursday.

Authorities said it happened during a delivery around 10:30 a.m. when the van was robbed while dropping money off at the QuickCash on 19100 SW 177th Ave.

One witness told CBS News Miami that it seemed like the thieves were waiting for the truck to arrive and that the money was taken directly from the van before it arrived.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the van company for comment. The owner of the business where the robbery happened declined to speak with CBS News Miami because it has since become a federal investigation.

Miami-Dade Police was the first agency to respond and the FBI has since taken over the investigation.