Armed man on roof of Doral building taken into custody after being shot by police

Armed man on roof of Doral building taken into custody after being shot by police

Armed man on roof of Doral building taken into custody after being shot by police

DORAL – Police have taken an armed suspect into custody following a standoff on a Doral building Monday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade PD, the man was wanted from driving a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted the individual earlier in the day, but lost him.

MDPD issued a "be on the lookout" notice. Doral police eventually spotted the suspect, who had made his way up a local building.

Officers tried to make contact with the armed man, but he refused to come down.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's SWAT team was called out to the scene.

Chopper4 was over the area, where officers could be seen with their weapons drawn.

MDPD said the man was shot in the leg and has non-life threatening injuries. He is now in custody and is being taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is now a police-involved shooting, so the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will come in to investigate.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.