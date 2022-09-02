Argument leads to shooting at popular sports bar in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY - An argument over karaoke may have led to a shooting that left three people injured at a popular sports bar in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Police said a man and a woman were taken to Jackson South Medical Center from Sandbar Sports Grill.

The call for help came in shortly after 11:30 Thursday night. A third victim, a man was found with gunshot wounds later, blocks away on Whispering Pines Avenue and Caribbean Boulevard.

At this point in the investigation, it's not clear how all three are related to the shooting.

A witness who told CBS 4 he was trying to deescalate a fight described what it was like when the shooting began.

"We were running away from the shots, like bullets were flying past us, you can hear the zip coming past our heads and it was just madness," Zachary Ramos said.

He recalled how part of the argument began over karaoke. "Someone had their turn and one of them was like, no it was my turn, and the other one was like no it's my turn and just went into a big brawl from there," he said.

However, when he saw guns were drawn, he backed away. "One of the males started firing from the street over here towards the bar where the other male was, and they kept returning shots, it had to have been like 10-20 shots popped off."

Ramos was not injured, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took two of the people shot away in critical condition.

"It was just madness," Ramos added.

News of the shooting has frightened some of the residents nearby.

"It's very scary to wake up and hear that there is a shooting just down the street from my house," Devyn Hefty said.

She told CBS 4 the Sandbar is a local's favorite, but crowds have been known to get rowdy, and she had a feeling something like this would happen.

"I knew something was coming because it's ingredients for problems, there's no one out here watching, there's not really security at the bar," she said. That's why she would like this to change, for the safety of her family and friends. "It'd be nice if they kind of just regulate a little more with what's going on in this place if we had a little more supervision."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.