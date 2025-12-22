Miami religious leaders make plea to Trump, DeSantis to halt immigration enforcement during holiday season

Religious leaders in Miami held a news conference on Monday urging President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to pause immigration enforcement during the holiday season.

This comes after a recent statement by Pope Leo XIV condemning the treatment of migrants in the U.S. as "extremely disrespectful."

"A temporary halt to mass deportations would allow families to remain together during Christmas and prevent unnecessary trauma to children," Archbishop Thomas Wenski said in a statement.

Wenski held the news conference at the Archdiocese of Miami Pastoral Center in Miami Shores late Monday morning.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.