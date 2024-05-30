Arbiter rules Florida officer fired after teens death should get job back

Watch CBS News
MIAMI – An arbitrator has ruled that a former police officer in Boynton Beach, who was fired after the death of a teenager, should get his job back. 

The chase leading to the death of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III on a dirt bike was partially captured on video.

After the incident and termination, police Internal Affairs released a report citing violations of department policies including conduct and ethics. 

The police department alleged the child had been driving recklessly on the street and the officer tried to pull him over. 

The family of the dead teen released a statement expressing sadness about the decision to give the man his job back.

