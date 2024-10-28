Aquablation: A New Era in Enlarged Prostate Treatment

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate, is a common condition affecting millions of men, especially those over 50. It can lead to uncomfortable urinary symptoms and significantly impact quality of life. At Memorial Healthcare System, the innovative Aquablation procedure is changing the landscape of BPH treatment.

What is Aquablation?

Aquablation is a minimally invasive robotic technique that uses high-velocity water jets to precisely remove obstructing prostate tissue. This advanced procedure combines real-time imaging with robotic precision, allowing for tailored treatment that minimizes damage to surrounding tissues. By using water instead of traditional surgical tools, Aquablation reduces trauma, leading to quicker recovery times, and preserves ejaculation in the vast majority of men.

The Procedure

Aquablation begins with a thorough evaluation by one of our specialized urologists. During the procedure, which is performed under anesthesia, a small camera is inserted into the urethra and a small ultrasound probe is placed in the rectum. Advanced ultrasound imaging creates a 3D map of the prostate, guiding the water jets to remove tissue responsible for urinary obstruction. Postoperatively, most patients stay in the hospital for one night. The patient is discharged home with a catheter for several days and once removed it is recommended to avoid strenuous activity for 1-2 weeks.

Benefits of Aquablation

1. Minimally Invasive: Less pain and a faster recovery compared to traditional surgeries.

2. Precision: Real-time imaging ensures customized treatment.

3. Lower Complications: Reduced risk of side effects like erectile dysfunction, ejaculatory dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

Aquablation at Memorial Healthcare System is a promising option for men suffering from BPH. With a focus on patient comfort and education, the expert team provides comprehensive care to help individuals regain control over their urinary health. If you or a loved one is dealing with BPH symptoms, visit MHS.net/Aquablation to learn more about Aquablation at Memorial and how it can improve your quality of life.

