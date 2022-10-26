Antonio Brown ordered to pay more than $1 million to moving truck driver

Antonio Brown ordered to pay more than $1 million to moving truck driver

Antonio Brown ordered to pay more than $1 million to moving truck driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has been ordered to pay more than $1 million to a moving truck driver after allegedly attacking the man in 2020.

Dash camera video inside the moving truck recorded the moment Antonio Brown grabbed the driver.

In the reflection of the windshield you see the two struggle and overhear Brown's girlfriend yelling for him to stop.

"Little by little, he got aggravated," said the victim, Anton Tumanov.

He said he was making a delivery to the football player's home in Hollywood in January 2020, when he said Brown become upset that he still owed $4,000 dollars.

"He threw the rock at my window," Tumanov told CBS 4. "Luckily, it did not hit the glass. It hit a little bit lower."

Tumanov left and reported the incident to 911. However, his company called and told him to go back, because Brown's manager called and said he had calmed down.

When Tumanov returned, he said Brown became violent again and tried to grab the keys to the moving truck out of his hand.

"He stepped on the truck step, punched me several times the back of the head, and tried to hit my head against the wheel," Tumanov said. "And then he tried to pull me out from the truck. I had bruises all over my left arm."

Tumanov said he suffered two herniated discs as a result.

"Mr. Brown ignored all the court pleadings, all the attempts at contact," said Tumanov's Attorney, Jeff Davis.

Davis said they had to resort to serving Brown all the way in Atlanta, after seeing Brown post on social media that he'd be at a club there.

"He received the summons and complaint and immediately threw it on the ground, Davis said. "One of his entourage picked it up and gave it to him, and the judge declared that was good enough."

The case went to trial October 3rd. Brown never showed up. A jury awarded Tumanov was a verdict of 1.2 million dollars.

"I think that stance is just compensation for all of Mr. Tumanov's injuries and damages, and hopefully Mr. Brown will realize that and follow his obligation to pay it," Davis said.

Brown was found liable for $407,000 for Tumanov's past and future medical expenses and $793,000 for his pain and suffering.

In the criminal portion of the case, Brown was previously sentenced to two years' probation.