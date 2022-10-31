Antisemitic, hateful graffiti sprayed in Weston neighborhood, again

FORT LAUDERDALE - For a second time this month, a Weston neighborhood has been hit by hate.

On Sunday, residents at Hunter's Pointe woke up to find antisemitic messages spray-painted onto the entrance of the neighborhood in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive.

One resident said he thinks he knows who is behind this.

"It's upsetting because the people that are doing it, I think, are kids and they think it's funny. At some point that's a breakdown of our society because we really need to have parents be more responsible and teach their children a little bit better of what's right and wrong," said Jonathan Urban

Monday morning, local and religious leaders from many faiths came together to speak against the hate, saying they fear acts like this will lead to violence.

"Silence is the oxygen that fuels antisemitism and racism. We are speaking out and we're not afraid or ashamed to call out whoever spews hate no matter who they are or how much influence they have," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

It's the second time something like this has happened in this area this month.

On October 6th, just hours after the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, residents in the Weston Hills neighborhood woke up to hate speech spray painted in their neighborhood. Pictures uploaded on their community Facebook page showed swastikas, racial slurs and words like "kill Jews" spray painted on a community bathroom wall.

"Antisemitic and racist intimidation will not be tolerated in our community. Those individuals who wish to threaten, cause harm, or evoke fear in our community will be arrested and charged to the letter of the law," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony in a statement.

The sheriff's office is investigating both incidents. Anyone with information could call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).