Local officials say that the "Anti-Diversity Bill" passed in Florida will have major financial consequences

Florida's controversial "Anti-Diversity Bill" has passed both the House and Senate, threatening the financial stability of major LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations and other cultural events by banning municipal funding and promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) activities.

Local officials and residents are voicing strong opposition to the legislation, which they fear will severely impact community life. The bill prohibits counties and municipalities from using funds or taking official action related to DEI.

Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said the city's investment of approximately $50,000 to $75,000 into its one-day Pride event generates an estimated $1.5 million for the area.

"It's part of a community. It's part of our heartbeat of Wilton Manors," Newton said.

Rich Hoffman, a Wilton Manors resident, called the bill "very discriminatory" and "homophobic," stating that he believes the government "is continuing to try to eliminate the visibility of gays and lesbians in our state."

In Miami Beach, openly gay commissioner Alex Fernandez noted the city invests about $300,000 into its April Pride celebration. He also raised concerns about the bill's broader impact on supporting other cultural activities, asking if they would "be able to continue supporting events like Jose Marti, our Jose Marti celebration? Will we be able to continue supporting the Jewish Film Festival, which is a cultural activity?"

The bill does include exceptions for federal and state holiday celebrations, patriotic observances, and monuments.

While city officials are able to attend events, they are prohibited from doing so in an official capacity. Mayor Newton said this would prevent him from saying, "Welcome LGBT community. Welcome to Stonewall here in Wilton Manors. We're glad to have you here," without risking his position.

The legislation is headed to the governor's desk, where it is expected to be signed into law and will go into effect in January 2027. The bill's author, Dean Black, was not available for comment.