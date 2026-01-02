Nigeria police charge Anthony Joshua's driver with dangerous driving after fatal crash

The driver of a car that was involved in a fatal crash while carrying British boxer Anthony Joshua has been charged by Nigerian police with "reckless" and "dangerous driving causing death."

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was also charged with "driving without a valid national driver's licence" and "driving without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property," Oluseyi Babaseyi, a spokesman for the police in Ogun state, told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

His bail was set at five million naira, or around $3,500, with two sureties, but he will remain in detention until he meets the bail conditions, the police spokesman said. Kayode's next court appearance is set for Jan. 20.

Road accidents are common in Nigeria. The West African nation recorded 5,421 deaths in 9,570 road accidents in 2024, according to data from its Federal Road Safety Commission, CBS News previously reported.

Kayode was driving Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, and two friends in a Lexus SUV on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan, in southwest Nigeria, on Dec. 29. The vehicle struck a stationary truck.

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency in the Ogun state section of the highway, where the crash occurred, told AFP earlier in the week that its preliminary investigations showed that the vehicle was moving at an excessive speed and had a burst tire before the collision.

Truck being towed at accident site on December 29, 2025 in Sagamu, Nigeria. Temiloluwa Johnson / Getty Images

Joshua's friends, identified as Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, died at the scene, police said. Ghami was Joshua's long-time strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was his personal trainer, according to British media. Joshua and Ayodele had posted videos of themselves playing table tennis on social media just hours before the crash.

Joshua and Kayode sustained minor injuries, officials said. Photos from the aftermath of the crash showed Joshua sitting in the rear of the car without a shirt on and surrounded by broken glass but seemingly uninjured.

Joshua's promoter said that he was kept under observation at Lagos' Lagoon Hospital while recovering from minor injuries and was released on New Year's Eve.

British boxer Anthony Joshua gets into an emergency responders' vehicle after sustaining minor injuries in a car crash, in Ogun State, Nigeria, Dec. 29, 2025, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Sodiq Ayo/via REUTERS

Joshua was born in Britain to Nigerian parents and often visits the African nation. The crash occurred nine days after he beat YouTube personality Jake Paul in a non-title bout in Miami.