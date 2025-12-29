Anthony Joshua, British heavyweight champion boxer, hurt in car crash in Nigeria

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was injured on Monday in a highway crash in Nigeria that reportedly left two other people dead.

The two-time world heavyweight champion, who beat YouTube personality Jake Paul by knockout in a bout just over a week ago in Miami, was in a vehicle involved in a crash and was taken to a local hospital, Ogun Police representative Lanre Ogunlowo confirmed to CBS News on Monday.

Ogunlowo said he could not confirm the nature of Joshua's injuries, nor that other people were killed in the crash.

Images published by Nigerian outlet Punch Newspapers, which reported the two fatalities, showed Joshua sitting in the back seat of a car with no shirt on, seemingly alert and without serious visible injuries, but with broken glass around him after the crash.

Punch said the crash occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the car he was riding in collided with a truck.

Joshua was born in Britain to Nigerian parents and often visits the African nation.

CBS News' Delphine Reau in London contributed to this report.