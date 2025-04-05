Antetokounmpo's 2nd straight triple-double lifts Milwaukee Bucks over Miami Heat 121-115 in OT

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Kevin Porter Jr. had 24 points off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 121-115 in overtime Saturday night.

Porter had 12 rebounds, eight assists and a layup with 11 seconds left in overtime for a 119-115 lead.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Bam Adebayo had 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Miami, which got a season-high 24 from Alec Burks and 20 from Davion Mitchell.

The Bucks (43-34) clinched a playoff berth earlier Saturday when New York beat Atlanta, then moved past Detroit — which lost to Memphis — into the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Miami (35-43) fell a half-game behind Chicago in the race for No. 9 in the East. The Heat are 1 1/2 games behind No. 8 Atlanta and three games behind No. 7 Orlando.

The Heat played without Tyler Herro (right thigh), Andrew Wiggins (right hamstring) and Kevin Love (personal reasons).

Takeaways

Bucks: Antetokounmpo gifted Bucks coach Doc Rivers the game ball from his 35-point, 17-rebound, 20-assist game against Philadelphia on Thursday — a reward for Rivers passing Phil Jackson for No. 7 on the all-time wins list. "He doesn't know he's getting the ball back," Rivers said.

Heat: Miami coach Erik Spoelstra raved about managing general partner Micky Arison's selection into the Basketball Hall of Fame. "He's been a blessing to South Florida sports," Spoelstra said. "We've been able to put basketball on the map in South Florida in previously what was a football city."

Key moment

Porter Jr.'s layup was immediately followed by a Heat turnover, and that was it.

Key stat

The Heat never trailed by more than eight on Thursday against Memphis and their biggest deficit Saturday was seven points. They went 0-2 in those games.

Up next

The Bucks visit New Orleans on Sunday. The Heat host Philadelphia on Monday.