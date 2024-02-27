Another picture perfect South Florida day, warming trend continues
MIAMI - Tuesday will bring another picture-perfect day to South Florida. Expect temperatures to be slightly warmer than Monday, with highs set to top off in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
The warming trend will continue through the end of the week. Highs will warm back into the low 80s by Wednesday, with each afternoon featuring low 80-degree highs through the weekend.
The drier weather will also continue for the rest of the work week. By the weekend, expect the return of some isolated rain as a front stalls across Florida.
By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.