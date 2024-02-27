Another picture perfect South Florida day, warming trend continues

MIAMI - Tuesday will bring another picture-perfect day to South Florida. Expect temperatures to be slightly warmer than Monday, with highs set to top off in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Winter warm up NEXT Weather

The warming trend will continue through the end of the week. Highs will warm back into the low 80s by Wednesday, with each afternoon featuring low 80-degree highs through the weekend.

The drier weather will also continue for the rest of the work week. By the weekend, expect the return of some isolated rain as a front stalls across Florida.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman