Watch CBS News
Local News

Another picture perfect South Florida day, warming trend continues

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Tuesday 2/27/2024 7AM
Miami Weather for Tuesday 2/27/2024 7AM 00:30

MIAMI - Tuesday will bring another picture-perfect day to South Florida. Expect temperatures to be slightly warmer than Monday, with highs set to top off in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

5-day-highs-graph.png
Winter warm up NEXT Weather

The warming trend will continue through the end of the week. Highs will warm back into the low 80s by Wednesday, with each afternoon featuring low 80-degree highs through the weekend.

The drier weather will also continue for the rest of the work week. By the weekend, expect the return of some isolated rain as a front stalls across Florida. 

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 9:02 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.