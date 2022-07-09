Watch CBS News
Annual prayer breakfast for Florida Parents of Murdered Children held after 2-year hiatus

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - The annual prayer breakfast for Florida Parents of Murdered Children was held Saturday,  after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event was held at the Doubletree Hilton Miami Airport and was attended by community leaders and elected officials.  

The event was created to pay homage to parents who have lost a child to senseless gun violence. 

The keynote address was delivered by former City of Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayal.

July 9, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

