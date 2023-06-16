Annual 'Delivering Hope' delivers epic party for children at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI - CITY Furniture and the Miami Dolphins "delivered hope" to local kids with a big giveaway and stadium tour during their annual event on Friday evening.

The event welcomed 100 children and their families from Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ community partners, for an evening of fun, games, and entertainment at Hard Rock Stadium.

The kids and their families were given a behind-the-scenes tour of Hard Rock Stadium and ended their evening with dinner and fun-filled activities, including face-painting and autograph signings by Dolphins players.

The night ended with the gifting of a brand-new bed from CITY Furniture, outfitted in Miami Dolphins-inspired bedding, for each child.

'Delivering Hope' is one of the many initiatives included as part of CITY Furniture's 5% Giving Pledge, which dedicates a minimum of five percent of net profits annually to building stronger communities.