Amazon opens state-of-the-art facility in Homestead

MIAMI -- Amazon has officially opened its new state-of-the-art Homestead facility, the size of 17 football fields and open 24/7, which will bring significant economic impact to the area.

"We are really thrilled because we get to offer opportunities to employees. They can really make a career, not just a job opportunity," said Amazon employee Amara Redzic.

Amazon's new South Dade facility has offered new career and job opportunities for more than a thousand people, and hundreds more positions still need to be filled.

"Today, we are actually thrilled to be able to share a facility for the first time with the community," said Redzic.

"I want to thank a guy named Jeff, Jeff Bezos, who happens to be from Miami, and it's nice for him to come back home. I know he's living back here in Miami; he should've never left, but that's ok; he's coming back, and we're happy that he's here and investing so much in Miami," said Carlos Gimenez Congressman.

This is Miami-Dade County's first Amazon cross-dock facility where they sort, process goods, and ship them out quicker. Thanks to all these employees like Alton Edwards, who takes pride in what he does.

"I feel accomplished at the end of the day. I feel that after putting 10 hours and 12 hours on the shift that I leave fulfilled, that's when the big reason why I love working," said Amazon employee Alton Edwards.

Amazon not only delivers to its customers but also to its employees.

"We offer quite a few benefits from a 401(k) with a 50% company match healthcare vision dental," said Redzic.

"Amazon is a big place, but there's always a welcome for help if you need it, and that's one of the big reasons why I came here," said Edwards.

One of the other benefits for the employees is guaranteed paid tuition to Miami Dade College to pursue their education.