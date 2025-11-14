Alzheimer's Foundation of America to host free education conference in Boca Raton

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. With more than 6 million people in the US living with Alzheimer's disease, double that number of family members often provide unpaid care and support.

To help ease that burden, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is hosting a free educational conference on Nov. 19 in Boca Raton.

Participants will learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer's disease, brain health, and caregiving.

Free memory screenings will also be available.

"It's important to get a check-up from the neck up as well. And a memory screening is just that. A memory screening is something that should be part of everyone's health and wellness routine each year, even if you're not experiencing memory loss symptoms," said Chris Schneider, the Director of Media Relations for the Alzheimer's Association of America.

Discussions will touch on trials, treatments and prevention, as well as helping caregivers navigate available resources.

"Alzheimer's is a scary disease, and unfortunately, we don't have a cure yet," Schneider said. "One of the really heartening things that has happened over the last decade or so is that the federal government has significantly increased federal funding for Alzheimer's disease research."

If you or a loved one needs more information or support regarding Alzheimer's, contact the helpline at (866) 232-8484.

The event will take place at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center (5150 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19. It is free and open to anyone.

For more information visit www.alzfdn.org/tour. Advance registration is highly recommended.