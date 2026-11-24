Bahamian authorities are searching for a man who went overboard Monday night from Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas off San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The ship departed Miami on Sunday for a Thanksgiving week cruise.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the ship notified the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Coast Guard watchstanders at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday. The Bahamian force is leading the search, and the Coast Guard issued an alert requesting assistance from nearby vessels.

Christian Bunse, a passenger aboard the ship, told CBS News Miami that crew members called the man by name over the loudspeaker several times before announcing that he had gone overboard.

"People got quiet when they heard it, because they heard his name again," Bunse said.

Passengers were subsequently informed that a search-and-rescue operation was underway and that the ship's itinerary would change. Bunse said passengers were also told the ship would turn around and return to the area where officials believed the man went overboard.

"We immediately launched a search and rescue effort and are working with authorities," Royal Caribbean said in a statement. "Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time."

As of Tuesday night, officials had not released the man's name, age, or condition. Royal Caribbean has not stated how he went overboard. The ship is scheduled to return to PortMiami on Sunday.