Officials are searching for a man who went overboard during a cruise vacation on board Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas, according to Bahamian officials.

"We are coordinating with the cruise and will have a vessel on scene," said a spokesperson for the Royal Bahamas Defence Forces.

The Allure of the Seas is on an eight-day Thanksgiving cruise in the Caribbean that departed from Miami on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said the Allure of the Seas alerted it and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force of a man overboard at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. The Coast Guard said the man was reported to have gone overboard off the coast of San Salvador Island, Bahamas. The Royal Bahamian Defense Force is leading search efforts for the man, aided by the Coast Guard.

An October 2010 file photo of Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. Roni Lehti/AFP/Getty Images

CBS News has reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment but has not heard back yet.

"Earlier today we received a report of a missing guest. We later determined that the guest had unfortunately gone overboard. We are currently conducting an ongoing search and rescue operation in response," the ship's captain announced on Monday, according to two recordings of the announcement obtained by CBS News.

Earlier in the day, the cruise line had called out a passenger's name over the ship's loudspeaker system for several hours before determining that man had gone overboard, turning around to look for him, according to passengers on board the cruise ship.

A woman fell from her balcony on the Allure of the Seas on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in October 2024. Dulcie White's family alleged in a lawsuit that Royal Caribbean's unlimited drink package encouraged overconsumption, and that crew members ignored clear warning signs before the fatal fall. Her body was never recovered. The case remains ongoing.