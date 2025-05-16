Viral video captures moment Florida crews find 5-foot alligator "just chillin'" in storm pipe

A curious discovery during a routine pipe inspection in Oviedo, a city just north of Orlando, has local residents buzzing online after municipal crews spotted a 5-foot alligator relaxing deep inside a stormwater pipe beneath a busy street.

Contractors were examining the concrete pipe for cracks and irregularities when a robotic inspection camera came face-to-face with the alligator, about 90 feet in.

Video released by the city shows the unbothered reptile resting in a puddle before casually retreating another 250 feet farther into the darkness — pausing only to shoot the camera what officials jokingly described as "serious side-eye."

The city posted the footage to Facebook on May 15, including a tongue-in-cheek caption in a second post that same day: "He's back! … just chillin'."

Though they can't confirm it's the same alligator, officials noted a similar-looking alligator was recorded in the same underground system during a 2023 pothole investigation.

"The alligators can easily maneuver in and out of the pipes, and the Econlockhatchee River is in this area," the city told CBS affiliate WKMG, adding that no structural issues were found during the inspection.

Oviedo residents react with humor — and livestream requests

Oviedo's four-wheel robotic camera followed the creature for approximately 340 feet through the tunnel, capturing footage that's already drawn thousands of views. Within a day, more than 5,000 people had watched the clip, with some suggesting the city launch a 24-hour livestream of the gator's sewer adventures.

Residents have even begun brainstorming nicknames, including "Pipe Puppy" and "Oviedo Pipe Gator."

Officials reassured residents that, despite the unexpected visitor, the infrastructure remains intact and that the reptile appears to be navigating the system without issue.