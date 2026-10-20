Miami jury recommends sentencing Alberto Sierra to death for killing estranged wife, her daughters

A Miami man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and her two daughters in 2012 was recommended the death penalty by a jury on Tuesday afternoon.

Alberto Sierra, 42, had pleaded guilty in August to three counts of first-degree murder as well as other charges in the deaths of Gladys Machado and her daughters, Julia and Daniela Padron, who were ages 6 and 3 at the time of the killings.

The jury unanimously recommended the death sentence 11-1 for the killing of Machado, while it was 12-0 for the murder of Julia and 8-4 for Daniela's murder.

Prosecutors had argued that Sierra initially tried to cover up the crimes but was ultimately linked to them through DNA evidence.

"Gladys and her little girls never came home again, all because of that person – right over there. He decided that that day would be their last," the prosecutor said when the death penalty trial began.

Among witnesses who took the stand was the neighbor who discovered the bodies of Machado and her daughters, as well as the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue first responders who were first at the scene.

Alberto Sierra pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and her two daughter in 2012.

Jurors heard emotional testimony from the victims' family members, including Machado's son, Michael Padrino Jr., who was 5-years-old at the time and survived because he didn't want to go shopping that day. He instead wanted to stay home and watch a TV show.

"You took them," he said. "You know you did."

He was then escorted out of the courtroom as we wept uncontrollably.

The defense began arguing its case by calling a doctor to the stand, and he brought up Sierra's medical history.

He discussed how Sierra had been previously hit by a car and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

But the prosecutor then argued that the doctor didn't treat Sierra and never met him until the trial.

Family members of Sierra also took the stand to defend him in the hopes that he would be spared from being sentenced to death.

Sierra himself did not take the stand in his death penalty trial.

Closing arguments were held Monday, and the jury began deliberating on Tuesday.

What happened to Gladys Machado and her daughters in 2012?

The killings happened in November 2012 after Sierra, Machado and her daughters went to the Mall of the Americas on West Flagler Street, according to investigators.

Police said Sierra and Machado argued during the visit, and Sierra stabbed her. He then drove Machado and the girls to the family's home on Northwest 4th Street in west Miami-Dade.

Investigators said Sierra forced the family inside the home and locked the girls in a bedroom before taking Machado into the master bedroom and suffocating her with a plastic bag. Police said he then suffocated the two girls.

Investigators also accused Sierra of sexually assaulting Machado and one of the girls after their deaths.

"It was deliberate; it was cold. It was calculated, and it showed a heightened level of premeditation," the prosecutor said.

A third child, Machado's son, now 19-year-old Michael Padrino Jr., was with his grandmother at the time and was not harmed.

The bodies of Machado and her daughters were discovered days later after a neighbor noticed a foul odor coming from the home.

Police said Sierra confessed to the killings during questioning.