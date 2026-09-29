Death penalty phase of trial begins for Miami man who admitted killing wife, her 2 daughters

The death penalty phase of the trial for a Miami man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and her two young daughters in 2012 is beginning this Tuesday.

Alberto Sierra, 42, pleaded guilty in August to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of Gladys Machado and her daughters, Julia and Daniela Padron, who were ages 8 and 4 at the time of the murders.

A jury was selected Sept. 16 for the penalty phase, which will determine whether Sierra is sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sierra admitted his guilt in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Aug. 7, nearly 14 years after the killings. When Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez asked whether he was ready to enter his plea, Sierra responded, "It's been 14 years, so." He then told the judge, "I'm guilty."

The death penalty phase begins for Alberto Sierra, who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and her two young daughters in 2012. Miami-Dade Corrections

What happened to Gladys Machado and her daughters?

The killings happened in November 2012 after Sierra, Machado and her daughters went to the Mall of the Americas on West Flagler Street, according to investigators.

Police said Sierra and Machado got into an argument during the visit and Sierra stabbed her. He then drove Machado and the girls to the family's home on Northwest 4th Street in west Miami-Dade.

Investigators said Sierra forced the family inside the home and locked the girls in a bedroom before taking Machado into the master bedroom and suffocating her with a plastic bag. Police said he then suffocated the two girls.

Investigators also accused Sierra of sexually assaulting Machado and one of the girls after their deaths.

A third child, a 6-year-old boy, was with his grandmother at the time and was not harmed.

The bodies were discovered days later after a neighbor noticed a foul odor coming from the home.

Police said Sierra confessed to the killings during questioning.

Evidence investigators collected in the case

Search warrant records obtained by CBS News Miami after the killings detailed evidence investigators collected from the home, the victims and Machado's vehicle.

According to those records, DNA collected from one of the girls was analyzed and matched Sierra. Investigators also recovered blood-stained clothing and bedding from the home, as well as used latex gloves from a trash bag in the laundry room.

Investigators also searched an apartment Sierra shared with his mother and seized blood-stained towels, a camera and a memory card. Police found apparent blood stains in several areas of Machado's car, which investigators said Sierra used to drive the victims from the mall to the home.

A Miami-Dade grand jury later indicted Sierra on three counts of first-degree murder, allowing prosecutors to pursue the death penalty. He was also charged with kidnapping, armed burglary and abuse of a human body.

Sierra initially pleaded not guilty before changing his plea in August 2026.