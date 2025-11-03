South Florida nonprofit sending essential items to Jamaica to aid Hurricane Melissa victims

Pallets packed with essential supplies to aid Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica are being loaded onto semis nearly a week after the devastation.

"It's important for folks that are living and breathing this day-to-day in Jamaica and other communities devastated by hurricanes to know that there is somebody that hears them, that sees them, and that is responding and truly cares," said Imara Canady, who is with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

AHF is one of the many organizations lending a helping hand.

The world's largest nonprofit public health organization, which focuses on addressing the HIV AIDS epidemic, will be deploying 41 pallets with critical supplies, like generators, water, toilet paper, tents, tarps, ready-to-eat food kits, feminine hygiene kits and water purification tablets.

"These are items that we know are needed right now on the ground to ensure that the healthcare to visitors and residents alike can be addressed immediately," said Canady.

Meanwhile, Global Empowerment Mission mobilized its first "Black River" aid distribution in Jamaica over the weekend. Their teams are coordinating airdrop operations with the Jamaican military, reaching more than 17 towns currently accessible only by helicopter.

"This is critically important, what we have to understand at that we are our brothers' keepers. We are our sisters' keepers, and what happens to one impacts us all. And when we see this type of devastation, it's not good enough to sit back and do nothing; we must do something," said Canady.