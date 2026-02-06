Aircraft from Florida-based charity disappears over mountains in Haiti

A search is underway in Haiti after an airplane associated with a Florida-based charity was reported missing over the mountains in the southern part of the country on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Agape Flights on Facebook.

According to the charity, which is based in Venice, Florida, contact was lost with N316AF Embraer 11 Bandeirante over the mountains above Jérémie.

The charity didn't provide any additional information.

"We ask for prayers for the pilots and their families, and for the entire family of Agape Flights during this incredibly difficult time," Agape Flights said in a Facebook post. "We also respectfully request privacy for the families as they navigate these moments with courage and grace."

Agape Flights has been a lifeline for missionaries across Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in the Caribbean, according to the webite.

"Each year, Agape Flights touches the lives of missionaries," the charity said on its website. "Equipped with the resources they need and God's amazing love, mission partners share the love of Christ through ministries such as, agriculture, athletics, clean water and community resources, education, evangelism and discipleship, home and church construction, medical and dental care, micro-enterprise opportunities, orphan care and vocational training."