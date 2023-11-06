After cool start, South Florida warms to mid-80s in the afternoon

A look ahead NEXT Weather

MIAMI - It was a cooler start Monday morning with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s with a few inland areas falling to the upper 50s.

A beautiful, breezy day ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. With high pressure in control and drier air in place, the humidity is low and it feels comfortable so enjoy the mainly dry weather.

The next few days we will wake up to comfortable lows in the low 70s. Highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s with low rain chances. Stray showers will be possible. Mid to late week moisture will begin to move in and increase humidity and temperatures.

Highs will be in the upper 80s late week into the weekend with the potential for spotty showers.