Downtown Miami neighbors, officials raise concerns over proposed LED billboards at Adrienne Arsht Center

A battle is brewing in downtown Miami over a proposal to place massive LED billboards on the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

The Miami Downtown Neighbors Alliance sent a letter to Miami-Dade County officials requesting an opportunity to participate in discussions before any final decisions are made.

"We're kindly asking that they should kind of involve us in the conversation piece," said Downtown Neighbors Alliance President James Torres.

Torres warned that the billboards' light would harm the quality of life for residents in nearby high-rises.

"You're gonna have an impact on quality of life because if you look at where the structure is today or it could be across the street, there's a living, breathing community as well," Torres said. "There's about four towers across the street."

Miami-Dade County owns the Arsht Center building, and the county commission will ultimately decide whether to install the signs. Details of the proposal are still being finalized.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava defended the project as a financial opportunity for the performing arts venue.

"The Arsht Center is a cultural anchor in our community, and we want to support its continued success," Levine Cava said. "This proposal gives the Arsht another source of revenue to support its programming and operations and helps diversify its funding."

However, local elected officials have voiced strong opposition. Miami City Commissioner Damian Pardo said the advertising agency behind the proposal previously tried to push the project through the city of Miami, where it was shut down.

"We have been warning residents and warning people that this is going to continue to proliferate throughout our state," Pardo said. "You have noise, constant construction, traffic. People are just looking to escape that and preserve their quality of life. So adding LED signs that are enormous — that just does not work for the neighborhood."

City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins also expressed opposition to the billboards in statements to the Miami Herald, but has not responded to CBS News Miami's request for comment.

It remains unclear when the county commission will officially discuss the proposal. Torres noted that residents would be open to compromises, such as shutting off the displays at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. to minimize disruption.

CBS News Miami reached out to representatives for the Arsht Center and the advertising firm for comment, but responses were not immediately received.