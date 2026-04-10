Accused Broward bank robber says he was "smoking crack all day" after a police chase ends in crash, FBI says

Tommy Duwayne Davis, 56, was arrested after police say he robbed a Plantation bank and fled in a Kia Soul, sparking a police chase that ended in a crash. Broward Corrections

More details have been revealed about the arrest of a man accused of robbing a Plantation bank and leading police on a chase that ended with a crash in a Lauderhill house.

According to an FBI arrest report, the man, identified as 56-year-old Tommy Duwayne Dennis, admitted to authorities that he stole money from a TD Bank at 1 N State Road in Plantation.

The report said that Dennis identified himself in a photograph that authorities showed him wearing a striped polo during the bank robbery.

In an interview with Dennis, recorded by audio and video, he told authorities that he was smoking crack all day and "lost his judgment and made a mistake," according to the report. He also admitted to writing a note to the bank teller that read: "This is a robbery, give me the money, and no one will get hurt."

The victim bank teller was in fear for her life, so she gave Dennis $600 and a "bait bill tracker," according to the arrest report.

It was that tracker that the FBI officer said helped law enforcement officers locate Dennis in a red Kia Soul. They were able to locate him driving in the area of NW 5th Street and 31st Avenue.

The car only stayed stationary for a small amount of time before it began moving South, the report said. At one point, a brown bag containing the tracker was thrown from the car.

An unknown woman, whom Dennis told authorities was a prostitute, got out of the car's passenger side while the Kia continued to flee slowly.

The report said that police attempted a traffic stop by turning on the emergency lights and sirens, but the car would not stop. Then, police attempted a PIT maneuver on the Kia, and it still did not stop.

A second PIT maneuver was executed, according to the affidavit, and an unmarked law enforcement car attempted to block the Kia, but it struck the unmarked car and continued to flee.

A third PIT maneuver was what finally got the car to stop, where it crashed into the cement wall of a Lauderhill home located on NW 2nd Street and 31st Avenue.

Dennis was taken into custody and transported to Broward General Medical Center for examination.

He is facing federal bank robbery charges. If convicted, he can face from 10 to 25 years in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice website.