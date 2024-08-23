Abbalé brings Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin touch to Aventura

MIAMI — Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen, the sister location to its popular South Beach counterpart, has become quite the hotspot in Aventura.

This 4,000-square-foot restaurant offers a diverse menu for breakfast, brunch, and dinner in a stylish setting that combines indoor and outdoor dining spaces.

Executive Chef and co-owner Sam Gorenstein, a local resident, is thrilled to serve his community.

"Aventura is growing. We have the Brightline station next to us. I'm actually a resident of the area, and now I can serve my neighbors," Gorenstein said.

The restaurant's success stems from its focus on locals.

"That's who we serve, and we pride ourselves on serving the locals and making our guests really, really happy. Seeing the same faces over and over again makes me really happy," Gorenstein added.

Abbalé's menu reflects Gorenstein's diverse background - born in Colombia with Syrian roots and having lived in Tel Aviv and Miami.

He describes the cuisine as a "modern Mediterranean kitchen with influences from the Middle East, North Africa, and some Latin touches from my countryside."

The restaurant is participating in the Miami Spice program, offering three-course menus priced between $30, $35 and $60 per person, depending on whether it's lunch, brunch, or dinner.

Abbalé also boasts its own private label Rosé called Shoshana, which was made in Jerusalem and is perfect for summer sipping.

Signature dishes include:

Warm Feta & Watermelon Salad: A refreshing summer salad balancing salty feta with sweet watermelon. Lamb Kefta Shakshuka: A brunch favorite served with homemade sesame challah bread. Abbale's Prime Burger: Featuring a secret sauce and grilled onions. Moroccan Fish: Grilled local red snapper with house-made preserved lemon aioli.

Abbale Telavivian Kitchen is open seven days a week, from morning through night. "Abbalé" means "dad" in Hebrew, reflecting the restaurant's commitment to serving comforting, flavorful dishes in a welcoming atmosphere.

For more information: https://abbaletlv.com/menus-miamispice