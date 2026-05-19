Despite high gas prices, AAA predicts Florida Memorial Day traffic will be at a record high

Despite gas prices being at a four-year high, the auto club AAA anticipates a record 2.7 million Floridians will take to the roads for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

But while people still want to get out, some travel habits have been curtailed.

"Memorial Day travel is still reaching record levels, but with the smallest year-over-year increase in more than a decade," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "Although travel demand remains strong, higher fuel prices and persistent inflation may cause some travelers to shorten trips, delay plans, or stay closer to home."

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida jumped to $4.43 on Tuesday from $4.21 on Monday.

Still, almost 2.3 million Floridians will complete the 50 mile plus journey all by car, with 236,000 including air travel and another 75,000 using buses, trains or cruise ships, according to AAA projections.

"They're not canceling plans. In most cases, what people are doing is just budgeting differently," Jenkins said.

The travel period runs from Thursday through May 25, Memorial Day.

The busiest times to travel will be Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Memorial Day itself. Orlando and Miami are two of the top five U.S. destinations for the May 25th holiday.