Watch CBS News
Local News

A man celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving to raise money for missing kids

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

 LAS VEGAS -- John Arnos Sr. turned 90 years old on Tuesday and decided to mark the occasion by skydiving for charity.

He said it was to raise money for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Arnos said his crusade began back in 1998 when he met John Walsh and his wife, who are also advocates for kidnapped, missing, and exploited children.

Back in 1981, Walsh's son Adam was abducted from a Sears while on a shopping trip with his mom. Adam was found dead weeks later.

After that tragedy, the Walsh family founded the Adam Walsh Outreach Center for Missing Children in Florida.

Arnos said speaking with Walsh inspired him to help save more kids and make a difference for families.

The skydive was part of a fundraiser and as of Wednesday, it has raised more than $3,200.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 2:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.