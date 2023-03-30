Watch CBS News
93 cats rescued by animal services in Cutler Bay home, officials say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - An animal cruelty investigation ended with a shocking rescue as 93 cats were discovered living in distress and under deplorable conditions on Thursday. 

They were located near the 20500 block of Southwest 93rd Avenue in Cutler Bay. 

Animal rescue and police removed the cats from the home and once they're medically cleared, they will be made available for adoption.

No arrests have been made at this time.  

First published on March 30, 2023 / 5:16 PM

