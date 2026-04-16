Daughter speaks out after Broward apartment fire killed her 92-year-old mother

A fire that broke out in a third-floor apartment on Thursday afternoon led to the death of a 92-year-old woman and forced neighbors to flee a building engulfed in smoke.

Cell phone video captured by a neighbor showed smoke billowing out of the apartment in Lauderhill shortly after the fire was reported.

Olivine Morant, who lived in the apartment with her elderly mother, 92-year-old Adeline Morant, and her sister, was at work when she received a call about the fire and rushed home.

"My sister called the fire in the building. She said call 911 I called 911," Olivine Morant said.

When Morant arrived, she was desperate to check on her mother but was kept out of the building.

"I've been praying to God on my way when I got here, I was crying to God, and I asked him to let me go inside. I wanna see my mom. They said you can't go inside," Morant said.

Tee Coop, a neighbor who lives across the hall from where the fire began, said she grabbed her young daughter and ran out when she smelled smoke.

"By the time we turned, it was just black smoke. We couldn't see anything. The hallway just disappeared before our eyes. It was like a movie," Coop said.

Morant said her 92-year-old mother was airlifted to the hospital. Once Morant arrived, she received a call with the tragic news.

"The officer called to let me know that I'm sorry she has passed," Morant said.

Coop recounted her futile attempt to help the elderly woman.

"I wish I could've helped her because the first thing that comes to my mind is the T-shirt that I put around me, but I couldn't. I couldn't see I need to breathe," Coop said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.