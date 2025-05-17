911 calls released after Florida man attacked by bear while protecting his dog

A newly released 911 call reveals the scary moments a Florida man went through when he was bitten by a bear while trying to protect his dog.

The attack was reported in Gulf Breeze, near Pensacola.

The man said he had just gotten home from work and was letting his dog out when the wild animal charged at them in his backyard.

"Santa Rosa 911, do you need police, fire or ambulance?" the 911 operator asked.

"Yes, yeah, I need a, I think I need an ambulance. Just got bit by a bear in my backyard. It tried to attack my dog and I went to rescue my dog and it bit me in the leg," the man said.

"I need you to take a breath" the operator replied, " What's your address?" Asked the 911 operator.

"Where's the bear now?" the 911 operator asked again.

"I don't know. I can't... He charged me again after he bit me. I kicked him, I kicked him the face. He charged me," the man said.

"Are you Bleeding?" the 911 operator asked.

"I shut the door. The door is shut," the man said.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Florida wildlife officials said they plan to set a trap on the property to capture the bear and euthanize it.