Florida girl, 9, dies when palm tree falls on her

 LAKE WORTH BEACH -- A 9-year-old girl has died after officials say she was crushed by a falling palm tree, according to reports. 

According to WPBF, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reports the girl and her friends were playing on a strap between two large palm trees at the Smith Farm neighborhood in Lake Worth, which is about an hour away and just over 60 miles from Miami. 

One of the trees fell, collapsing on the girl and injuring a boy she was playing with.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies are still conducting a death investigation, but the incident appears to be accidental, according to the sheriff's office.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 11:14 AM EDT

