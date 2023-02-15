Watch CBS News
8 people struck by vehicle with brake failure in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward sheriff's office says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- At least eight people were hurt when the brakes failed on a vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes Wednesday morning, authorities said. 

The victims, who were not immediately identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in an emailed statement.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near the the 3500 block of NW 21st Street. 

Deputies said a slow-moving vehicle experienced brake failure while it was being moved and struck the victims.

It was not immediately clear where the vehicle was being moved when the incident occurred.

Deputies did not immediately say if charges will be filed in the case.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 11:42 AM

