7th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic kicks off Saturday at FMU

MIAMI - There are a ton of fun activities to do in South Florida this weekend.

CBS News Miami is highlighting a family-friendly event bringing the community together in Miami Gardens.

The 7th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic kicks off Saturday at Florida Memorial University.

Hundreds will gather to celebrate historically Black colleges and universities and to give back to the community.

The founder of the South Florida HBCU Picnic and former mayor of Opa-locka Matthew Pigatt joined us in the studio on Thursday.

This year, they are asking people to donate books.