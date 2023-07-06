Watch CBS News
Local News

7th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic kicks off Saturday at FMU

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

7th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic kicks off Saturday at FMU
7th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic kicks off Saturday at FMU 03:22

MIAMI - There are a ton of fun activities to do in South Florida this weekend.

CBS News Miami is highlighting a family-friendly event bringing the community together in Miami Gardens.

The 7th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic kicks off Saturday at Florida Memorial University.

Hundreds will gather to celebrate historically Black colleges and universities and to give back to the community.

The founder of the South Florida HBCU Picnic and former mayor of Opa-locka Matthew Pigatt joined us in the studio on Thursday. 

This year, they are asking people to donate books.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 7:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.