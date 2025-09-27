Seventh Annual Childhood Cancer Gold Ribbon Parade rolls out from Nicklaus Children's Hospital

The seventh Annual Childhood Cancer Gold Ribbon Parade rolled out from Nicklaus Children's Hospital on Saturday morning.

Led by the Mystic Force Foundation and the North Miami Police Department, more than 100 gold-ribboned vehicles from police agencies across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties took part. CBS News Miami's Lauren Pastrana served as the event's host.

The 33-mile procession honors young cancer patients.

"My favorite memory was when I got to ride in the car," shared Megan, a cancer patient. "It was super fun."

Christian Aleman, a cancer survivor, told CBS News Miami that the event's purpose is to help the children still be kids while going through the difficulties of treatment.

"Coming from being a patient and now working here at the hospital, and seeing all the patients, and all the superheroes come and really cheer up the kids and distract them from what they're going through is very important," s/he said.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and according to various international health agencies, more than 300 children and teenagers are diagnosed with the disease every week.

"Our hope is that we raise awareness and that we remind the community that there are children battling cancer and that they continue to help us in our mission to provide hope, to find cures, to find healing and save lives," said Jennifer Caminas of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Over the next five years, Nicklaus Children's Hospital will receive $30 million from the state of Florida for cancer research.