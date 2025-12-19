79-year-old man killed in three‑vehicle Miami crash; charges pending

New details are emerging about a deadly collision between three vehicles early Friday morning that took the life of a 79-year-old man and left two other drivers in the hospital.

Surveillance video shows a white car driving in darkness and then, five seconds later, being driven backward along with a white pickup truck that crashes into a wall. Another video shows smoke from a car skidding after the crash and debris flying along the roadway.

Family identifies victim as Eduardo Marquez

A family member said the elderly man, Eduardo Marquez, died after being taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Marquez lived in an apartment building just six blocks from where the crash happened at 4:14 a.m. on NW 7th Street at 31st Avenue.

Police describe chain‑reaction collision

Miami police say it all started when a Ford F-250 pickup truck and a Nissan Sentra were westbound on NW 7th Street and the truck sideswiped the Nissan. The Nissan then veered through a grate and into the lot of a nearby car dealership.

Police said the truck then crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a white Ford Crown Victoria head-on. Marquez was inside that vehicle. The driver of the Nissan Sentra suffered several broken bones.

Police said charges against the driver of the pickup truck are pending. They said one of the drivers is 31 years old and in serious condition at the hospital, while the other driver is 35 and in stable condition.

Family raises questions about impairment

The family member said she had been told alcohol could have been a factor in the crash, but police could not confirm that.

Building staff mourn longtime resident

Diana Villalba, the service coordinator of the apartment building where Marquez had lived since 2011, said he was a friend and lived alone in his apartment.

She said, "We are in shock, and this is terrible and very sad. This was a terrible loss for our building. He was retired and lived alone with a little bird. He was a very decent perso,n and who he was very private. He was always a very good character and he was a gentleman."