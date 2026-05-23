74 dogs rescued from filthy, neglectful conditions after investigation into woman that spanned 2 Florida counties, deputies say

Deputies from two sheriff's offices in Florida said they rescued a total of 74 dogs from a woman, all of which faced what officials called neglectful and filthy conditions.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it arrested 48-year-old Carolyn Loveman of Palm Coast earlier this week. She's charged with one count of felony aggravated animal cruelty and 31 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. She was being held on a $41,000 bond as of Thursday, but an investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is also ongoing.

Flagler County deputies said they started assisting St. Johns County deputies with an investigation on May 15, involving the reported abandonment of about 23 small dogs near US-1 and County Road 204 in St. Augustine that happened on May 4. During the investigation, deputies said they learned that more dogs were located at Loveman's home along Rymshaw Drive. Deputies from both agencies worked with Palm Coast Animal Control for a voluntary surrender of the animals.

The animals were taken in on May 18, per Flagler County deputies, who said Loveman surrendered 48 small dogs comprised mainly of Chihuahuas, Beagles and Yorkie mixes. 16 puppies from a recent litter were among those surrendered. Deputies said many of the dogs had visible signs of neglect, including patches of missing fur consistent with mange, fleas, severely overgrown nails and feces and urine matted in their paws. All of these dogs were taken to a local veterinary hospital by Palm Coast Animal Control for evaluation and treatment.

After that surrender, deputies said Lovemen initially gave them consent to search the home. Inside, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said they found floors covered in urine and feces, holes in walls and baseboards the dogs had chewed through to the insulation; a heavy roach infestation and an overwhelming odor of urine and feces.

Deputies also searched a shed and found three more dogs, including a 1-year-old male Chihuahua that weighed about 1.5 pounds. Deputies said the dog was emaciated, missing a lot of fur, still had its puppy teeth, and had a serious and untreated medical condition that required surgery. Loveman, deputies said, admitted she had not sought veterinary care for the Chihuahua and had known about the issue for about a month. Loveman then withdrew her consent for deputies to search.

Flagler County deputies said they were then able to obtain a search warrant and served it at the home the same evening, documenting more evidence of neglect that included bags of soiled bedding and feces; chewed furniture and walls; and rotting food contaminated by insects.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a veterinarian who examined the dogs reported that most were underweight, with many showing signs of flea infestation, parasites and prolonged neglect. The veterinarian, per deputies, said most of those conditions could have been avoided with routine basic care.

"The conditions in this home were absolutely disgusting, and sadly 51 dogs paid the price for it," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. "No animal should be left to live covered in filth and riddled with disease while their owner does nothing. Thanks to our Agricultural/Ranch Unit, FCSO detectives, Palm Coast Animal Control, and assistance with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, these dogs are finally getting the care they should have had all along. If you cannot care for your animals, you should immediately seek assistance. No animal or pet should be treated like this."