6 injured after Tri-Rail crashes into abandoned vehicle

MIAMI - Six people are recovering in the hospital following a crash and train derailment in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

Investigators said it happened at around 6 a.m. Saturday as a Tri-Rail train partially derailed after crashing into an abandoned vehicle that was left on the tracks.

It happened in the area of Northwest 8th Street and 21st Terrace.

