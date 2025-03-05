50,000 redfish released in Biscayne Bay for first time in 30 years

For the first time in nearly three decades, 50,000 juvenile redfish were released into Biscayne Bay on Wednesday as part of a large-scale conservation effort to restore the species along Florida's East Coast.

Anglers, families and conservationists gathered at Matheson Hammock Park to witness the historic release, led by the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida (CCA Florida) and Duke Energy Florida.

"For those like myself who love to fish, this is a big day," said Rod Modis, who traveled from the Florida Keys to see the event.

A hands-on learning experience for families

Many attendees, including children, took part in releasing the four-inch hatchery-raised redfish into the bay.

"My kids are out there helping release the fish," said Felipe Sixto, who brought his family to participate.

Brie Gabrielle, who attended with her three-year-old son, Leo DeLeon, emphasized the importance of conservation efforts for future generations.

"It's important for this next generation to see us giving back to our waters, to our coast," Gabrielle said. "The fish are going to be here if we take care of them."

Restoring redfish to Florida's East Coast

Redfish are commonly found along Florida's West Coast, but their population has struggled on the East Coast. CCA Florida and its partners hope Wednesday's release will help change that.

"We learned over years that the DNA of the fish in the West wasn't quite right for the East Coast," said Captain Rick Murphy, spokesperson for CCA Florida. "These 50,000 fish have been bred at Duke Energy Florida to better match this habitat."

CCA Florida has released more than 400,000 redfish across the state. Wednesday's release marked the largest restocking effort in Biscayne Bay in 30 years.