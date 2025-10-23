4 arrested in countywide rim and tire thefts, Miami-Dade deputies say

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) said it arrested four people accused of stealing and selling vehicle rims and tires in a string of thefts reported across the county.

According to the sheriff's office, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 16, investigators received more than 25 reports of rim and tire thefts across the Midwest, Hammocks, Kendall and Northwest districts.

Detectives identified a consistent pattern in the crimes and launched surveillance operations that led to three primary suspects.

Suspects identified, facing charges

The sheriff's office identified the suspects as Dayron Mendez, 29; David Mendez, 33 and Jonathan Lopez, 25—all charged with grand theft—and Tabitha Alonso, 21, charged with dealing in stolen property.

Search warrant leads to multiple arrests

On Oct. 22, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence where all three suspects were taken into custody without incident. A fourth person accused of dealing the stolen property was also arrested.

Authorities said they recovered numerous sets of rims and tires linked to the thefts, along with tools used to remove them.

The investigation solved four cases in the Midwest District, nine in the Hammocks District, two in the Kendall District and five in the Northwest District, officials said.

MDSO said it remains committed to protecting residents' property and dismantling organized theft operations throughout Miami-Dade County.