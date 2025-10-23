Watch CBS News
Local News

4 arrested in countywide rim and tire thefts, Miami-Dade deputies say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) said it arrested four people accused of stealing and selling vehicle rims and tires in a string of thefts reported across the county.

According to the sheriff's office, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 16, investigators received more than 25 reports of rim and tire thefts across the Midwest, Hammocks, Kendall and Northwest districts. 

Detectives identified a consistent pattern in the crimes and launched surveillance operations that led to three primary suspects.

Suspects identified, facing charges

The sheriff's office identified the suspects as Dayron Mendez, 29; David Mendez, 33 and Jonathan Lopez, 25—all charged with grand theft—and Tabitha Alonso, 21, charged with dealing in stolen property.

Search warrant leads to multiple arrests

On Oct. 22, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence where all three suspects were taken into custody without incident. A fourth person accused of dealing the stolen property was also arrested. 

Authorities said they recovered numerous sets of rims and tires linked to the thefts, along with tools used to remove them.

The investigation solved four cases in the Midwest District, nine in the Hammocks District, two in the Kendall District and five in the Northwest District, officials said.

MDSO said it remains committed to protecting residents' property and dismantling organized theft operations throughout Miami-Dade County.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue