3-year-old injured after falling from North Miami apartment window

A 3-year-old child is at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital after falling out of a third-floor window in North Miami on Sunday, officials said.

"I was on my Phone, heard a noise and I saw her on the floor," said neighbor Jean Dory.

Dory was outside the apartment complex on Northeast 18th Avenue, just steps away from the accident. He ran to help.

"I picked her up because she fell on the sidewalk," Dory said. "So I grabbed her, put her on the grass and called 911."

In radio transmissions, a paramedic can be heard telling dispatch the child was alert and oriented as she was rushed to the hospital.

It's not the first time an accident like this has happened. In April, a young boy fell out of a window at an adjacent apartment building. He was left with lung damage and a broken femur.