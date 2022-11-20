Watch CBS News
3 shot, 2 dead after altercation outside Allapattah bar

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – A triple shooting in the City of Miami leaves two people dead. Police swarmed the area outside of a bar in Allapattah. One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital -- where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, police investigate a shooting outside a tire shop on Davie Blvd. 

And a bad vehicle crash midnight Sunday morning in Westchester left one person dead. Another person was taken to the hospital.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 1:36 PM

