3 hospitalized in Tamiami Trail crash involving 2 pickup trucks

MIAMI - Three people had to be transported to an area hospital Friday afternoon after a crash involving two pickup trucks on Tamiami Trail in West Miami-Dade.

It happened in the 24000 block of SW 8th Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a white Ford pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 90 when it veered onto the eastbound lane, where it collided with a white Toyota pickup truck.

"All of the occupants in the Ford were transported to Kendall Regional. All are currently in stable condition."

Officials said Westbound State Road 90 is currently blocked at Krome Ave

Officials continue to investigate the crash.