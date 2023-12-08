Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hospitalized in Tamiami Trail crash involving 2 pickup trucks

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

3 hospitalized in Tamiami Trail crash involving 2 pickup trucks
3 hospitalized in Tamiami Trail crash involving 2 pickup trucks 00:39

MIAMI - Three people had to be transported to an area hospital Friday afternoon after a crash involving two pickup trucks on Tamiami Trail in West Miami-Dade.

It happened in the 24000 block of SW 8th Street. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said a white Ford pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 90 when it veered onto the eastbound lane, where it collided with a white Toyota pickup truck.

"All of the occupants in the Ford were transported to Kendall Regional. All are currently in stable condition."

Officials said Westbound State Road 90 is currently blocked at Krome Ave

Officials continue to investigate the crash.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 4:53 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.