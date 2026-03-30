3 Georgia men arrested after attempted break-in at Larsa Pippen's Pinecrest home

Three men from Georgia are behind bars after police say they tried to break into the home of reality TV star Larsa Pippen in Pinecrest — and it was all caught on camera.

According to the Pinecrest Police Department, the attempted burglary happened Sunday afternoon along Southwest 113th Street.

Surveillance video shows two men trying to force their way into the home. Authorities say Pippen was not inside at the time — but was watching the situation unfold live through her security cameras.

"The resident of the house was not home at the time — was actually watching live on her security cameras," said Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen.

Police identified the suspects as Elijah Russell, Treison Booker, and Cortez Johnson.

Investigators say after attempting to break into the home, the men fled in a getaway car — but crashed near Southwest 94th Street and 57th Avenue. From there, they ran into the surrounding neighborhood.

"At this point, the occupants of the vehicle scatter into the neighborhood," Cohen said.

A large police response followed, with assistance from Coral Gables Police Department, South Miami Police Department, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a K-9 unit tracked down one suspect in a nearby yard, while another ran across 57th Avenue and jumped into a canal. A third suspect was later found hiding in a neighbor's bushes after a resident called police.

Cohen says he personally chased that suspect, who also jumped a fence and into a canal before being taken into custody.

All three men are now facing burglary charges and remain in custody. Police say each suspect has a prior criminal history.

During a court appearance Monday, a judge noted Russell had an active warrant out of Georgia tied to felony armed robbery and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Prosecutors also cited Cortez Johnson's prior probation violations, failures to appear, and past convictions. Treison Booker was also described as having a criminal history in Georgia.

Police estimate the damage to the home at around $1,000.

A person close to Pippen told CBS News Miami it has been a difficult few days for her.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say additional charges could still be filed as the investigation continues.