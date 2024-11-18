$21 million special assessment sparks controversy among Brickell condo owners

MIAMI - Just 16 years after construction, residents at a Brickell condo are grappling with a contentious $21 million special assessment for repairs to their buildings.

Some unit owners of the two buildings at 1060 Brickell face individual payments exceeding $40,000, leaving them questioning the necessity, speed, and transparency of the process.

While the condo board insists the repairs are urgent and legally required, many residents feel blindsided and financially overwhelmed.

Residents have voiced frustration over the hefty assessment, with some saying it's too much, too soon for relatively young buildings.

Association leadership maintains the repairs are essential, and work is already well underway on projects including the Tower 2 façade, roof replacement, and pool deck restoration.

"I think it's excessive," said resident Nima Mahdjour. "I feel like I'm being milked."

Mahdjour, whose condo offers views of downtown Miami and the ongoing construction, says the decision feels rushed and lacking transparency.

"Absolutely left in the dark," Mahdjour added. "It was rammed through."

On November 13, the condo board approved the special assessment based on findings from a Structural Integrity Reserve Study, which highlighted immediate repair needs despite most systems being classified as "generally serviceable."

"There are certainly things that have to be done," Mahdjour acknowledged. "No owner is denying that."

However, he and others argue that the condominium declaration requires unit owner approval for any special assessment exceeding $50,000. Residents allege that while a meeting was held, the board bypassed a formal unit-owner vote.

"We haven't had any say in the matter," emphasized Mahdjour.

When questioned, the Association's General Counsel, Marc Halpern, cited Florida laws enacted after the Surfside Champlain Towers collapse as justification for the board's actions.

"Florida law primarily is the justification," Halpern explained. "The board is charged with the responsibility to adequately maintain and repair the common elements. If owners were to vote against that, you would be putting the building and the owners in danger."

Halpern also defended the board's decision, stating that owners were given opportunities to tour damaged areas and view the scope of repairs before the assessment was finalized.

"We question the speed of how they're moving to do things," said resident Marthin Chan, who now contemplates selling his unit due to the financial strain. "If it's so dangerous, then kick us all out of the building, and we should all not be here."

As 1060 Brickell prepares for a board election at the end of the month, some owners are hoping for new leadership that could potentially reevaluate the timeline and financial impact of the repairs.

For now, the special assessment looms large, forcing many to consider their financial future in one of Miami's most coveted neighborhoods.